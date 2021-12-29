Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,152 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. Loop Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

