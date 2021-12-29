Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $126,236.74 and $57.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,800.76 or 1.01219420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00283191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00437783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00150007 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,187,614 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

