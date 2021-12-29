Splinterlands Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.66 or 0.07925196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,604.09 or 1.00802964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052015 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

