Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,607 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 970,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 159,545 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEMKT MTA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

