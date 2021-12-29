Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $78,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

