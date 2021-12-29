1,169 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,145.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

