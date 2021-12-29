Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 485 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

