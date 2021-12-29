1,750 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

