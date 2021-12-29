Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

