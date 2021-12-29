Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

TDOC stock opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

