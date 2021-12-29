Wade G W & Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.67 and a 200 day moving average of $295.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.66 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.