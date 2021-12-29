Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $669.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.85 and a 200 day moving average of $516.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

