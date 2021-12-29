Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

