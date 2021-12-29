Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

