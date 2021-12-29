Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

