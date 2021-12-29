Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

