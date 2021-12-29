Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.54 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.