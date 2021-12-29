Rathbone Brothers plc Takes $1.89 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after buying an additional 849,115 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

