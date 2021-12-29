Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $259.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.11 and its 200-day moving average is $336.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

