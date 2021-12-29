Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

