Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Saturday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

