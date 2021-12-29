Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 20th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.