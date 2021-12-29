ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy producer on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

COP stock opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

