Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 17th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of HURC opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 million, a PE ratio of 198.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

