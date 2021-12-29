Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

