Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Asset Management raised its position in Stellantis by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.