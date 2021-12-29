Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.
STLA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 126.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
