Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

NYSE:CUK opened at $19.24 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

