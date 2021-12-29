Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target at $120.67

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

