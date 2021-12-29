Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 73 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

