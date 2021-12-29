Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Up 6.2%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.54. 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The company has a market cap of $887.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

