Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,883 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

