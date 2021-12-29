BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 337,686 shares.The stock last traded at $27.17 and had previously closed at $27.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

