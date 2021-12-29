FairCoin (FAIR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $761,305.37 and approximately $76.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 61.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050783 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.00483429 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

