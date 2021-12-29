Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Yelp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yelp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.