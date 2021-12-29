Public Mint Price Reaches $0.12 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $36,942.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,153,756 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

