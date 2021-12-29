Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 5,051 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

