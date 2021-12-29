Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.99 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.28 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.89.

