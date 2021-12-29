NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,093 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.08. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

