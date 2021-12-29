Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,644 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 167,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 838,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

