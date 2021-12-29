Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 129.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

