VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

