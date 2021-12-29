Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

