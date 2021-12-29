Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 5.7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $60.69. Approximately 8,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,044,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.06.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,369,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.