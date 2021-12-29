Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lennox International by 12.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

LII opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

