Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

