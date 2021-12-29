Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $651.28 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

