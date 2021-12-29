T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

TROW stock opened at $199.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

