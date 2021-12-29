Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 49,235 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

