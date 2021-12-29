Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,357 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

