StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. StarTek has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

